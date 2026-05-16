/PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Hague, greeted by loud cheers and applause

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after landing in Netherlands for the second leg of his five-nation tour met the Indian Diaspora in Hague on Saturday (May 16). As he took the stage, he was welcomes by loud cheers by the huge crowd that gathered to hear him.

As soon as he started his speech and praised the contribution of Indians living in the Netherlands and talked about their contribution in building a strong image of India abroad, the crowd turned emotional chanting and applauding the Prime Minister as he spoke.

“Whenever I had a conversation with the leadership of the Netherlands, they always praised the Indian diaspora. Every Indian is proud of your contribution to the society and economy of the Netherlands,” said Modi addressing the Indian Diaspora.

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He also hailed the energy of the people who had come in large numbers to witness him speak at the venue.

“Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only,” Modi said, as quoted by the Statesman.

“It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship,” he added as the crowd cheered and screamed.