/Research finds doing THIS 'cool' thing for two hours a day could help you lose weight (without changing your diet)

The ice vest study is the first of two studies the research team is running. A separate trial involving 34 women is currently underway in the Netherlands, looking at whether cold showers produce a similar fat-loss effect. Half the participants are turning their showers to the coldest setting for 90 seconds every morning. "It is our hypothesis that cold showers and cold swimming could have the same effect," said Budge, though she was careful to note that cold-water swimming isn't a direct comparison. The shock of jumping into an open body of water involves physiological responses that go beyond simple temperature exposure. "There are lots of other things at play, such as cold shock – jumping into a lake would have other effects on the body," she noted.