A massive overnight drone attack by Ukraine targeted several parts of Russia, killing four people, including three in the Moscow region, authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Russian defence ministry, air defence systems intercepted 556 drones overnight across the country, while another 30 drones were neutralised after dawn, making it one of the biggest Ukrainian drone assaults since the war began.

One Indian worker was also killed in the strike, while three others were injured in a drone attack in Moscow.

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“One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the site and met the injured workers in the hospital. The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” the Indian Embassy in Russia said on X.

The interceptions were reported across 14 Russian regions, along with the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia and areas over the Black and Azov seas. The region surrounding the Russian capital was among the worst affected.

“A woman was killed as a result of a UAV hitting a private house. One more person is trapped under rubble,” Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram. He added that two men were also killed in the early morning strikes.

Russia says air defences repelled large-scale attack

“Since 3 o'clock in the morning, air defence forces have been repelling a large-scale UAV attack on the capital region,” Vorobyov said, adding that four people were injured and infrastructure facilities had also come under attack.

The latest strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Friday to intensify retaliatory attacks following a Russian strike on Kyiv that killed 24 people and injured around 50 others.

Zelensky calls attack ‘entirely justified’

Responding to Sunday’s drone assault, Zelensky defended Kyiv’s actions and said the operation was retaliation against continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“Our responses to Russia's prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war,” Zelensky said on social media.