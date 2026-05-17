/US demanding concessions in counterproposal it failed to achieve through war: Iran media

The Iranian state media said on Sunday that the United States has not made any concrete concessions in its response to Iran’s proposal for negotiations to end the war and is instead demanding concessions that it failed to achieve through war, including giving up its 400 kg of uranium and sweeping nuclear limits.

Iran’s Fars news agency said Washington gave a five-point list which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the US.

The Mehr news agency, citing informed sources, said that Iran has demanded the fulfilment of a set of confidence-building measures for the start of any negotiations, but the US came up with excessive demands without offering Iran anything tangible in return.

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“The United States, offering no tangible concessions, wants to obtain concessions that it failed to obtain during the war, which will lead to an impasse in the negotiations,” Mehr News Agency said.

The Mehr News Agency reported that Iran has set some prerequisites for starting negotiations. The conditions include the end of the war on all fronts — with particular emphasis on Lebanon; the lifting of sanctions; the release of Iran’s frozen financial assets; compensation for war damages; and formal recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

The report claimed that Washington has said that it will pay no reparations or compensation to Iran whatsoever. It has also refused to release Iran’s blocked assets. The US is additionally demanding the transfer of approximately 400 kg of uranium from Iran to American custody.

Besides, Washington is seeking long-term and sweeping restrictions on Iran’s nuclear sector. The US also made the talks a precondition for cessation of hostilities on all fronts.