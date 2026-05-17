/PM Modi to visit Norway tomorrow as India deepens Nordic ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Oslo on Monday for the first standalone bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years, marking a significant elevation in relations between the world’s largest democracy and one of Europe’s wealthiest nations.

The visit, which includes the third India-Nordic Summit, builds on previous gatherings in Stockholm in 2018 and Copenhagen in 2022. The summit institutionalised a strategic partnership that pairs Indian scale with Nordic innovation and expertise. Only the United States currently enjoys a comparable level of structured Nordic engagement with India.

Economic ties are at the heart of the deepening relationship between India & Norway. The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which entered into force on 1 October 2025, represents India’s first free trade deal with a group of developed European economies- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. It includes ambitious commitments of $100 billion in investments and the creation of one million direct jobs over 15 years.

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Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with assets nearing $2 trillion, has already invested close to $30 billion in Indian capital markets. Norfund, Norway’s development finance institution, continues to back renewable energy projects in India.

Defence and maritime cooperation have also accelerated. Indian shipyards now account for 11% of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association’s order book. Cochin Shipyard is constructing eco-friendly vessels for Norwegian clients, while a June 2025 memorandum of understanding between India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime will deliver India’s first indigenous Polar Research Vessel. The two countries held their inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue in September 2025.

In science, space and energy, collaboration is growing. ISRO antennas at Norway’s Svalbard archipelago became operational in 2026, enhancing India’s polar satellite data capabilities. India’s Himadri research station in the Arctic has hosted more than 400 scientists since 2008. Norwegian tunnelling expertise is being deployed in India’s ambitious Char Dham railway project in the Himalayas, while clean energy partnerships aim to support India’s energy diversification goals.

The visit reflects a broader geopolitical recalibration. As India asserts itself as a major global power, Nordic countries, traditionally focused on the North Atlantic and Arctic, are seeking stronger partnerships with New Delhi on issues ranging from maritime security to climate and technology. The summit is expected to yield further announcements on green transitions, critical minerals and people-to-people ties.