/IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve THIS milestone

Virat Kohli added another landmark to his IPL career, becoming the first batter to score 500 or more runs in nine different seasons of the tournament. The iconic opener reached the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 17), once again showcasing the consistency that has defined his T20 career.

The record further extends Virat Kohli’s lead among the league’s most prolific run-scorers, as no other batter has managed as many 500-run campaigns in IPL history, with KL Rahul and David Warner next on the list with seven such seasons each. Kohli’s latest feat also reflects his status as one of the tournament’s most reliable performers year after year.

During the match on Sunday against PBKS, Kohli slammed 58 off 37 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, guiding RCB to a strong total of 222/4.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Stepping up in the absence of the regular skipper, who was ruled out due to a sudden injury with captaincy duties handed to Jitesh Sharma, the veteran batter provided stability from the start and built a crucial 76-run second-wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a quickfire 45.

After Padikkal’s dismissal, Kohli continued the momentum, adding a brisk 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, keeping RCB firmly in control and setting up a commanding total.

Virat Kohli equals Alex Hales’ record for most 50-plus partnerships in men’s T20s

The iconic Indian batter also moved level with Alex Hales for the most 50-plus partnerships in men’s T20 history, as both players now jointly leading the list at 210 such stands in the format. The elite list includes several T20 greats, with David Warner next on 200, followed by Babar Azam on 196 and Chris Gayle on 191.

Batters involved in most 50-plus partnerships in T20s