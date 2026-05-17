/Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag settle for silver after final loss

India’s leading men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, settled for the runner-up finish at the Thailand Open 2026 after suffering a straight-games loss to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the men’s doubles final on Sunday (May 17) at Nimibutr Stadium. The Indonesian pair dominated the opening game, taking advantage of a slow start from the Indians to win it 21-12.

Satwik and Chirag responded strongly in the second game, pushing the contest to a tense finish. Despite saving five consecutive championship points, the Indian pair narrowly lost 25-23 in a final that lasted 53 minutes, as per a release from BAI Media.

The silver medal was India’s lone podium finish at the tournament, as Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu were eliminated in the quarter-finals of their respective events.

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Earlier on Saturday, the two-time former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the final of the Thailand Open once again after missing last year's edition, defeating Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16.

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In the Round of 16 clash, the Indian pair defeated their Malaysian opponents, Goonting Bryan Jeremy and Haikal Muhammad, 21-12, 21-19.



In the men's singles, Sen, the runner-up at the All England Open, was eliminated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarter-final match, which shattered Indian hopes in the singles event. In women's singles, PV Sindhu also lost the quarter-final clash 21-19 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.