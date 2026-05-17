/IPL 2026: Can KKR qualify for the playoffs after 29-run win over Gujarat Titans?

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their 12th league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 at Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16). The crucial home win lifted KKR’s chances of making the top four, although they remain seventh on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR still have a slim path to the playoffs and to secure qualification, they must win both of their remaining league games by big margins while also hoping that no more than three teams end the league stage with 15 or more points. However, even a single defeat in their last two matches would officially end their playoff campaign.

KKR will next take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (May 20) at Eden Gardens. The two sides have already met once this season, when Mumbai chased down 220 at Wankhede Stadium to hand Kolkata a heavy six-wicket defeat on Mar 29.

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Their final league fixture is scheduled against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 24) again at Eden Gardens. With Delhi also fighting for a playoff berth, the encounter could effectively turn into a knockout clash.

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How can GT confirm their playoff spot?

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans remain in a much stronger position despite the loss. GT currently sit second on the IPL 2026 standings with 16 points from 13 matches and are assured of finishing above KKR, however, their playoff qualification is still not mathematically confirmed.