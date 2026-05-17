/PM Modi arrives in Sweden, welcomed by PM Kristersson at airport; talks to focus on trade, technology and defence

In a special diplomatic gesture, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gothenburg Landvetter Airport on Sunday (May 17) as he arrived in the Nordic country for the third leg of his five-nation European tour.

In another significant gesture, Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Modi’s aircraft after it entered Swedish airspace.

Expressing gratitude for the welcome, Modi said on X, “I am grateful for Prime Minister Kristersson's kind gesture of receiving me at Gothenburg Airport. Looking forward to strengthening the friendship between India and Sweden during this important visit.”

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The Prime Minister arrived in Sweden after concluding key diplomatic engagements in the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.

PM Modi to hold talks on trade, defence and innovation

PM Modi is visiting Sweden on May 17-18 at the invitation of PM Kristersson. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investments, innovation, defence, green transition and emerging technologies.

“Landed in Gothenburg, Sweden. I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more. With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe,” Modi said on X.

The visit marks Modi’s return to Sweden after attending the first India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

India-Sweden ties focus on economic cooperation and future technologies

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade between India and Sweden reached $7.75 billion in 2025, while Swedish foreign direct investment into India stood at $2.825 billion between 2000 and 2025.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate action, start-ups, resilient supply chains, space collaboration and defence manufacturing.

Sweden, regarded as one of Europe’s leading innovation-driven economies, is looking to further expand strategic ties with India in future-focused sectors.