/James Cameron shares fresh update on Avatar franchise future: 'Want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost'

Filmmaker James Cameron has shared fresh glimpse into the future of the Avatar universe, confirming that the franchise is moving forward with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, however, the director admitted that creating ambitious sci-fi films has become increasingly demanding in terms of both time and budget.
Cameron on his plans after Avatar: Fire and Ash
According to Deadline, Cameron revealed that he is currently balancing multiple projects while also continuing work on the next chapters of the blockbuster franchise.
The filmmaker shared that he intends to spend more time writing in the coming months, alongside experimenting with new filmmaking techniques that could simplify production for future Avatar films.
"After that, I'm like Roadrunner going off a cliff. I'll be doing some writing, I've got a number of projects I'm cooking. And Avatar 4 and 5 are still floating out there," Cameron said while discussing his schedule after Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).
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Looking at new technologies
According to the director, the franchise now requires a rethink in terms of how these massive productions are executed. "We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost, that's my metric," he added.
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The Oscar-winning filmmaker further explained that developing a more streamlined production model will not happen overnight. "And so, it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that. And in the meantime, I'll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things," Cameron said.
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Cameron on future of Avatar
As per ANI, the director has also previously hinted that the future of the Avatar saga beyond the currently announced films is not entirely guaranteed. "I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out," Cameron had said earlier.
Apart from films, Cameron has also expressed interest in exploring the world of Pandora through books. "Despite there being 'no business model for it anymore,'" Cameron said he would still like to create novels based on the films because "it might be good to have the canonical record of what it was all supposed to be."