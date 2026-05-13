/Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT release date: When and where to watch the third chapter of James Cameron’s sci-fi epic

After a successful theatrical run, James Cameron’s latest chapter in the Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is all set to debut on OTT. The sci-fi epic received praise across the globe, and now audiences can enjoy the film at home from this June.

Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT release date

On May 13, the makers announced that OTT viewers can revisit Pandora and the Sully family’s journey from June 24 on Disney+. "Stream Avatar: Fire and Ash only on Disney+ June 24," the social media post read.

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The film was released in cinemas on December 19, 2025, and it enjoyed more than six months on the big screen. When compared with Avatar: The Way of Water, the gap between its theatrical and streaming release is slightly longer.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Helmed by Cameron, the third instalment in the franchise continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they are on a mission to protect their family after a devastating personal loss.

The film is set roughly a year after Neteyam’s death, and the story unfolds among the Metkayina clan before a fierce new Na’vi faction known as the Ash People enters the conflict.

The new tribe is led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), who joins the franchise alongside David Thewlis. Other cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco.

Next chapters in the Avatar franchise

Avatar: Fire and Ash was a box office success, and reportedly earned nearly USD 1.5 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2025. The original Avatar was released in 2009, and its sequel arrived in 2022.

Meanwhile, Cameron has already confirmed the next chapters in the franchise. Avatar 4 is currently slated for release in 2029, while Avatar 5 is expected to hit theatres in 2031.