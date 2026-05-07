Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron and the Walt Disney Company are being sued by American actress Q’orianka Kilcher for the film Avatar. She has alleged that her facial features were used without her consent to create the character Neytiri in one of the highest-grossing film franchises, Avatar.

James Cameron and Walt Disney Company sued

James Cameron and Walt Disney's blockbuster hit franchise, Avatar, includes three films: Avatar, The Way of Water, and Fire and Ash. All the projects have received immense success over the years and become the highest-grossing films of all time, surpassing the $6 billion mark worldwide, according to a report by Sacnilk. Delivering remarkable visual spectacles, the franchise has solidified its position in the film history as one of the most ambitious franchises ever made.

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James Cameron Photograph: (AFP)

As of May 2026, James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company are facing a major legal controversy after American actress Q’orianka Kilcher filed a lawsuit against the Avatar franchise. The actress has accused the director of using her facial features as inspiration for the famous character Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, without seeking permission or giving her any credit or payment for the use of an unauthorised image.

James Cameron used a published photograph

The complaint explains that when Kilcher, known for her filmThe New World, was 14, Cameron used a published photograph of the actress to design a sketch of Neytiri's face.

Reportedly, the lawsuit also describes a meeting between Kilcher and Cameron in 2010, after the first Avatar film’s release. It is believed that the director told the actor that he had a gift for her. It was a framed sketch of Neytiri that he had personally drawn and signed. Along with the sketch, Kilcher says that Cameron gave her a note that read, “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”

Q'orianka Kilcher Photograph: (AFP)

Kilcher also names Lightstorm Entertainment and multiple visual effects companies in the lawsuit. Allegedly, the actress is now seeking financial compensation along with a share of profits connected to the use of her likeness and a public acknowledgement from the filmmakers.

Who is Q'orianka Kilcher?