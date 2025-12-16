/Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramaya 3D teaser to be attached to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s highly anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set for its theatrical release on December 19. In India, many fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Avatar 3 and now they have one more reason to watch the film in theatres. The 3D promo of Ramayana, touted as the biggest film of 2026, will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which means, audience will get the first glimpse of Nitish Tiwari’s upcoming film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.

Ramayana 3D trailer to release

Some fans who had witnessed the trailer earlier this year during a pan–India moment have described the trailer as ‘grand’ and ‘spectacular’. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios and co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG.

The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Reportedly, the film is one of the costliest Bollywood has ever seen and is aiming for a two-part release - the first half will release in Diwali 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser to release with Avatar: Fire and Ash?

There have been speculations that the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday will also be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Now, it is being said that four different trailers for the film will be released, each played in a different week. An official confirmation from Marvel is awaited.

A leaked trailer of Avengers: Doomsday has already leaked on social media, which has piqued the curiosity of fans.