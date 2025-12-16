Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramaya 3D teaser to be attached to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramaya 3D teaser to be attached to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 23:31 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 23:31 IST
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramaya 3D teaser to be attached to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ramayana 3D and Avatar: Fire and Ash Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The first teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana 3D will be released in theatres along with James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Ramayan 3D is being touted as the costliest film of Bollywood and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. 

James Cameron’s highly anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set for its theatrical release on December 19. In India, many fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Avatar 3 and now they have one more reason to watch the film in theatres. The 3D promo of Ramayana, touted as the biggest film of 2026, will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which means, audience will get the first glimpse of Nitish Tiwari’s upcoming film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.

Ramayana 3D trailer to release

Some fans who had witnessed the trailer earlier this year during a pan–India moment have described the trailer as ‘grand’ and ‘spectacular’. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios and co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Reportedly, the film is one of the costliest Bollywood has ever seen and is aiming for a two-part release - the first half will release in Diwali 2026.

Also read: Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer out! It's a battle of survival in Pandora for the Sully family

Avengers: Doomsday teaser to release with Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Trending Stories

There have been speculations that the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday will also be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Now, it is being said that four different trailers for the film will be released, each played in a different week. An official confirmation from Marvel is awaited.

A leaked trailer of Avengers: Doomsday has already leaked on social media, which has piqued the curiosity of fans.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026 and Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit the screens on December 19.

Also read: Avengers: Doomsday leaked trailer reveals a HUGE character is BACK

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics