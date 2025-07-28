/Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer out! It's a battle of survival in Pandora for the Sully family

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer is officially here. Hours after the trailer got leaked online, the makers officially released it on Monday- taking the excitement of fans a few notches high and treating them with stunning visuals of James Cameron's stunningly created universe of Pandora. The third instalment of the highly popular and successful sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, gives a glimpse of Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully and his family's battle for ultimate survival.

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer

The trailer shows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) returning with Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the rest of the Sully family for one final battle. The two, along with their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), have to fight for their survival and their own identity. The trailer introduces breathtaking new visuals without really revealing plot points of what is to come. Oona Chaplin is finally revealed in the trailer, playing the role of a female leader named Varang.



The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.



James Cameron’s game-changing cinematic universe returns with its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India this December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Watch Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer:

Touted as the Biggest Hollywood Release in India, this third instalment of the global phenomenon promises to transport audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora like never before.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.