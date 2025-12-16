/Avengers: Doomsday leaked trailer reveals a HUGE character is BACK

A teaser clip from Avengers: Doomsday has been leaked online and shows the return of a huge character that had effectively left the franchise. The film's release is still a year away, but promotions will start soon. One trailer has now reached the internet, not officially. Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr plays the villain in this film, something that was revealed long ago. However, the leaked trailer shows a popular character's return. Notably, the film's official trailers are set to be shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash in theatres. (Spoilers ahead).

Avengers: Doomsday - Spoilers Ahead

If you want to wait for the real thing to hit the screens to know who this character is, then turn back here. According to the clip doing the rounds online, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, is also in Avengers: Doomsday. The clip shows the character riding a motorcycle and entering their home. The person picks up their old superhero costume, and we soon see that it is none other than former Captain America Steve Rogers. A caption reads, "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

If the leaked clip is indeed real, then this marks the return of one of the most popular characters of the Avengers franchise. Rogers' storyline ended with Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and Anthony Mackie, who played Sam Wilson, became the new Captain America and was seen in the film Brave New World. Evans has repeatedly denied that he is part of Avengers: Doomsday. He previously told ScreenRant that he is “sad to be away” from his former co-stars. However, it seems that Evans isn't returning as Captain America as the clip shows him holding a baby, and showing hesitance to join the crew. This means that Mackie will be shown as Captain America.