/'Avatar' director James Cameron’s top 5 highest-grossing films- Titanic, Avatar, Terminator 2 and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Multiple Oscar-winning movies centre on Jake, played by Sam Worthington, who is a paraplegic ex-marine. He is sent to the moon Pandora, where he finds a way to infiltrate the native blue-skinned people. But somehow, he ends up merging into their world and is accepted as one of them. The movie became the highest-grossing film ever with over $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.