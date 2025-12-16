/'Avatar' director James Cameron’s top 5 highest-grossing films- Titanic, Avatar, Terminator 2 and more

James Cameron is one of the most impactful and brilliant filmmakers in Hollywood, known for his iconic movies, which have worked globally. From Titanic to Avatar, these movies have redefined the visual effects and technological experience beyond imagination.
James Francis Cameron is a Canadian filmmaker and deep-sea explorer. The director gifted Hollywood and the world with some of the best, groundbreaking and visually stunning movies, like Avatar, Titanic, The Terminator, and more. Through his creativity and innovation, Cameron successfully gained global praise over the years. Cameron holds a position as the director of multiple highest-grossing films of all time. Let's take a look at the list of movies.
It is an American sci-fi action film directed and written by James Cameron. Edward Furlong stars as John Connor, the 10-year-old son of Sarah, played by Linda Hamilton. He is attacked by T-1000, a new robot created by Skynet to destroy humanity. Then, their lifesaver, Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, entered the story and took it upon himself to fight T-1000 to save John and the human race. The movie grossed a sum of $518 million worldwide, according to IMDb.
Multiple Oscar-winning movies centre on Jake, played by Sam Worthington, who is a paraplegic ex-marine. He is sent to the moon Pandora, where he finds a way to infiltrate the native blue-skinned people. But somehow, he ends up merging into their world and is accepted as one of them. The movie became the highest-grossing film ever with over $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.
Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jack Dawson, a poor but charming young artist who won a third-class ticket on a ship in a poker game. He meets Rose, and both fall in love. Their love turned into a dangerous mistake as their lives became a bit difficult because Jack is not wealthy, and Rose's family does not want her to carry on with him. The most-loved movie collected a worldwide revenue of over $2.26 billion, according to IMDb.
A 1986 science fiction action film written and directed by James Cameron. The film revolves around Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who is sent back to the planet LV-426 to make contact with a terraforming colony, with a plan to encounter the Alien Queen and her offspring. The movie has a worldwide gross of over an estimated $1.98 billion, according to IMDb.
Another James Cameron box-office hit focuses on Jack Sully and Ney'tiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, who have formed their family and are living a peaceful life altogether. However, the drastic turn comes when Colonel Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang, returns as a “Recombinant,” who is using his son, Spider, to gain knowledge about the Na'vi culture and seek revenge on Jack. The movie has a worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion, according to IMDb.