James Cameron has permanently moved to New Zealand, says 'why to live in a place where everybody's at each other's throats'

James Cameron has found a new home, and not in another US city or state, but on an entirely different continent. Cameron has recently revealed that he has moved out of the US and shifted to New Zealand.

The Avatar director had long been a fan of the country, and especially after seeing how New Zealand dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife,

Suzy Amis Cameron, decided to move there permanently.

James always had a soft corner for the country and had made a promise to himself that he would live there someday. That time finally arrived when the director fulfilled his wish.

However, what pushed him and his wife, Suzy, to move permanently to the country was the COVID-19 pandemic and how New Zealand dealt with it in 2020, which impressed him greatly when it came to living there.

Appearing on the latest episode of In Depth with Graham Besinger, Cameron said that he first visited New Zealand in 1994, and, "just really fell in love with the country and its people.''

"I made myself a promise. 'I'm going to come live here someday,' " he shared.

Speaking about his wife, James said,"When Suzy and I were first getting serious, she said, 'Fine, no problem.' She was game." The Titanic director married Suzy in 2000.

“Now, later, we have children, we have a family, we've got roots in Malibu and Santa Barbara, that conversation had to be amended slightly, but we did say after Avatar, let's make this happen,” he shared.

James Cameron and his family shifted to New Zealand in Aug 2020

In 2011, Cameron purchased a farm in the country and spent most of the time between the two countries before Covid-19 hit. But, it was the year 2022, when they decided to "make the move as a family." He shifted when he was still working on Avatar: The Way of Water.

"New Zealand had eliminated the virus completely," Cameron said. "They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98% vaccination rate. This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States where you had a 62% vaccination rate, and that's going down – going the wrong direction."

Speaking of his decision to move to another country, the director asked a question that was a sly commentary on the current situation in the United States. Although the director has not directly stated this.

"Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody's at each other's throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears," he asked.

During the conversation, Bensinger described the U.S. as "a fantastic place to live." Reacting to this, he said, "Is it?"