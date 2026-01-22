/Razzie Awards 2026 nominations: Snow White leads the race, Jared Leto gets worst actor nod

With Oscar nominations set to be announced in a few hours, we can't ignore the worst cinema that the audience got to see.

Movie buffs are set to witness and are eager to see the best of the best cinema work that made it to the biggest night of cinema in March. But before the Academy unveils the nominations, the Golden Raspberry Awards have announced the nominations for its 46th edition on Wednesday ( 21 Jan). Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and Ice Cube-led War Of The Worlds are leading the nominations with six nominations, each. In the actors category, Jared Leto for Tron: Ares, Ariana DeBose for Love Hurts, have found a mention.

Check the full list of nominees here:

Worst Picture

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney’s Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista - In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube - War Of The Worlds

Scott Eastwood - Alarum

Jared Leto - Tron: Ares

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose - Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich - In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman - Fountain Of Youth

Rebel Wilson - Bride Hard

Michelle Yeoh - Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)

Nicolas Cage - Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff - Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear - Off The Grid

Sylvester Stallone - Alarum

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky - Bride Hard

Ema Horvath - The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone - Gunslingers

Kacey Rohl - Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde - Alarum

Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

Smurfs (2025)

Snow White (2025)

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna - Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera - War Of The Worlds (2025)

Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) - The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director

Rich Lee - War of The Worlds (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi -Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers - The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults -Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb - Snow White

Worst Screenplay