/Razzie Awards 2026 nominations: Snow White leads the race, Jared Leto gets worst actor nod

With Oscar nominations set to be announced in a few hours, we can't ignore the worst cinema that the audience got to see.
Movie buffs are set to witness and are eager to see the best of the best cinema work that made it to the biggest night of cinema in March. But before the Academy unveils the nominations, the Golden Raspberry Awards have announced the nominations for its 46th edition on Wednesday ( 21 Jan). Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and Ice Cube-led War Of The Worlds are leading the nominations with six nominations, each. In the actors category, Jared Leto for Tron: Ares, Ariana DeBose for Love Hurts, have found a mention.
Check the full list of nominees here:
Worst Picture
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney’s Snow White (2025)
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Actor
Dave Bautista - In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube - War Of The Worlds
Scott Eastwood - Alarum
Jared Leto - Tron: Ares
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose - Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich - In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman - Fountain Of Youth
Rebel Wilson - Bride Hard
Michelle Yeoh - Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Supporting Actor
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)
Nicolas Cage - Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff - Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear - Off The Grid
Sylvester Stallone - Alarum
Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky - Bride Hard
Ema Horvath - The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone - Gunslingers
Kacey Rohl - Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde - Alarum
Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Smurfs (2025)
Snow White (2025)
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Screen Combo
All Seven Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)
James Corden & Rihanna - Smurfs (2025)
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera - War Of The Worlds (2025)
Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) - The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
Rich Lee - War of The Worlds (2025)
Olatunde Osunsanmi -Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers - The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults -Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb - Snow White
Worst Screenplay
The Electric State - Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
Hurry Up Tomorrow - Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
Snow White (2025) - Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
Star Trek: Section 31 - Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
War Of The Worlds (2025) - Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells