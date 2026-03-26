/Avatar 4: Disney confirms release date in new studio schedule

James Cameron's directorial film Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the science-fiction saga Avatar, had scored big at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films in 2025. A report has emerged in which production house Disney had released his studio release schedule in which the date of the fourth installment was revealed.

What is the release date of Avatar 4?

An Instagram page of Avatarfilmes had shared a poster and revealed the studio schedule of Disney. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Disney recently released its studio release schedule through 2029, and Avatar 4 is still slated for release on December 21, 2029.” Even with this confirmation, the date is still subject to change, but the film has already been confirmed, and filming should begin soon..."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans jumped in to share their views in the comment section and one user wrote, "Unless it starts filming this year, Avatar 4 isn’t coming in 2029. They only shot a tiny bit of it because they needed the kids young before the time jump." Another user wrote, "This is the date that has been planned for 2 years already, it does not mean that Avatar 4 is confirmed so wait for James Cameron to confirm it from his own mouth." Awesome can’t wait! It’ll be just over 20 years to the day the first movie released by the time Avatar 4 comes out", wrote the third user.

About Avatar franchise