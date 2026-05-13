/Jamie Foxx, 58, expecting third baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp; who is she?

One of the most renowned actors, Jamie Foxx, who gained immense popularity and love in the biographical film Ray, has recently made headlines again. According to reports, the actor-comedian is expecting a child with his current partner, Alyce Huckstepp. The actor has been living a low-key life since battling a life-threatening health scare.

Since the news continues to pop up on everyone’s screens, many are curious about his relationship status and who his partner is.

Is Jamie Foxx becoming a father again?

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Foxx is set to welcome a child with his rumoured girlfriend. According to the reports by People, the couple is expecting their first child together, which would make Foxx a father of three. The two have often attracted paparazzi attention, but neither has publicly confirmed that they are dating. Huckstepp does not appear to have any social media presence and has stayed out of the public eye.

Foxx and Alyce have been dating for a while now since their first meeting in August 2023 in Malibu, California. According to multiple reports, the couple had a split in 2025. However, nearly four months later, they were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu together, debunking the reports. That year in October, they were seen together again in Miami.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

In 2023, while filming for the movie Back in Action in Atlanta, Foxx suffered a severe headache and was taken to the hospital. After recovering from the illness, the actor opened up about surviving a life-threatening brain bleed that led to a haemorrhagic stroke. He also said that the medical emergency caused him to be unconscious for roughly 20 days. Following emergency care, he spent months in a physical rehabilitation centre relearning from scratch about basic motor skills, including how to walk.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx suffers injuries after glass was thrown at him during birthday dinner

Jamie Foxx's dating history