Actor Jamie Foxx's birthday celebration took a dramatic turn when someone threw a glass at him. The shocking incident that left the actor injured happened when the actor was enjoying his birthday dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday (Dec 13).

As per the reports from different media outlets, Foxx got embroiled in an altercation with someone who was sitting at the next table at the restaurant.

The actor's spokesperson has told People that someone from another table hit the actor with a glass when he was having dinner at the eatery. The actor has got some stitches after a glass was thrown at him.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the spokesperson said.

"He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

As per TMZ, an eyewitness has said that the other customers were getting rude and vulgar with Foxx, who was trying to silence them as his family was also present there. However, after some time, someone allegedly from the same table threw the glass at the actor.

After the fight broke out, police were called to the luxury eatery at around 10 PM. However, by the time the cops arrived, the actor was gone from the venue. Some sources have said that Jamie was involved in the alleged altercation.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said in a public post that they responded to “a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at Mr Chow restaurant”. However, upon investigation, the case of physical assault was determined.

They said, ''upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded. Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties.'' No arrest has been made so far.

As per TMZ, the actor's name has been mentioned in the report, and he will be contacted during the investigation.

The news of the altercation comes after the release of his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, in which he talks about the medical emergency that began on April 11, 2023, after he suffered brain bleeding.

In the special show, Foxx recalled that he had a bad headache, after which he suffered brain bleeding that led to a stroke.

Recalling that he didn't remember 20 days, he said, “It is a mystery. We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”

“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an aspirin. And I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do,” he said on Netflix.