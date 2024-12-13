New Delhi

Vanderpump Rules actor James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence in California. James was arrested by the police after receiving a complaint about the actor being involved in an argument with a woman. The police was dispatched to his residence after they received a call on December 10.

The police in a statement told Variety, “On December 10, 2024, at about 11:30 pm, Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman. The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest.”

“Mr. Georgiou was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office,” the spokesperson said.

James Kennedy was released after posting a $20,000 bail. The news of bail was first reported by TMZ.

While the complaint doesn’t name Ally Lewber who is Kennedy’s girlfriend and stays in a live-in arrangement with him. They both attended a party hosted at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s home that same night.

James Kennedy was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules up until season 4. He made guest appearances and had recurring roles in season 2 and 3. Since then, he began working as a busboy at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR and is now a popular DJ.

James’ behaviour has always been the centre of news with reports always mentioning his extremes – how he would sometimes be “California sober,” meaning he would stop drinking and doing other drugs, but would smoke weed to help him not drink.

