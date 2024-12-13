New Delhi

In more trouble for disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, three men sued him for drugging and raping them. In new lawsuits filed anonymously in New York, the three men accuse Sean “Diddy” of sexual assault and abuse.

These lawsuits add to a wave of sexual assault litigation against “Diddy”. He also faces federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Diddy in more trouble

These lawsuits were filed by Thomas Giuffra, a New York attorney who filed these on the men's behalf. He said that “Diddy” used his power and wealth to take advantage of the accusers for so long.

He said in a statement, “This is a long overdue opportunity for the victims to take the power back after carrying the burden of the assaults in silence for several years. While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them, it enables the survivors to regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.”

Meanwhile, “Diddy” maintains his innocence. His lawyer said that the claims are baseless. In a statement, the rapper’s lawyer said, “These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

“Diddy” has been slapped with multiple lawsuits – these involve incidents from 2019 to 2022. The men are identified as John Doe as they want to remain anonymous. The men are seeking a jury trial and want to be awarded unspecified damages from Combs.

One of the men claims Combs drugged and raped him in 2020 when the two met at Combs' suite at the InterContinental hotel in Times Square to discuss payments the man was owed as a longtime employee of the entrepreneur.

Another claims he met Combs in 2019 at a Manhattan nightclub and was invited to an afterparty at Combs' suite at the Park Hyatt hotel, where he was also drugged and raped.

The third man claims he was drugged and raped by Combs and associates from his record label during a summertime party in 2020 at Combs’ mansion in East Hampton, New York.