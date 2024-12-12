New Delhi

In a new disturbing update on Sean “Diddy” Combs' sexual assault case, a man has come forward to give an anonymous on-camera interview detailing an episode of sexual assault that happened during one of the freak-off parties organised by the disgraced music mogul. The man (John Doe) detailed how Sean Diddy used his position of power to abuse him and get away with it for so many years.

In an interview with CNN, a John Doe (whose face was concealed and voice altered) explained how he was a part of the freak-off white party where he was assaulted even though he kept “screaming” and asking Diddy to “stop” while he continued to violate him. He filed the original complaint on October 14 and came forward with this interview only now.

Details of the alleged horrific crime

The said incident happened in 2007 when the man was employed at the private security firm that was hired to work for the party. As the night progressed, Diddy allegedly gave the man two drinks which he later suspected was laced with GHB and ecstasy.

In the interview, he said, “The first drink started to have some effect on me and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks. Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

He added, “I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” Doe said. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

Apparently, a celebrity witnessed “saw what happened and found it amusing.”

The man is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, saying that the alleged assault harmed his career and contributed to the end of his marriage, in addition to giving him emotional and mental health issues.

Inconsistent claims

However, there are now reports that there are several inconsistencies in his complaint and the interview. In one, the man said it happened in 2006 while in another he said it happened in 2007. Also, in one he said he’s never been married while in another he claims the incident broke his marriage.

