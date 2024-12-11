New Delhi

Jay Z and Beyonce made a rare appearance together on the red carpet at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King along with their daughter Blue Ivy earlier this week. The Carter family's red carpet appearance came days after Jay Z was accused of raping a minor at an afterparty at MTV Music Awards in 2000 along with Sean Diddy Combs. The rapper has denied the allegations and has admitted that it would be a difficult conversation for him and his wife with their three kids- making them aware of the situation. Latest reports state that the couple is working with a 'crisis specialist' to get through the turbulent times.

According to RadarOnline, Beyonce forced Jay-Z to walk the red carpet on Monday with the family, keeping the legal woes aside.

"Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to attend the premiere last night (Monday). They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this. Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head-on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and intends to support her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom,” a source told Daily Mail.

The insider also added, “Beyoncé will do anything she can to keep their family together but is also concerned that more women will come forward with lies".

Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

The premiere took place in Los Angeles on Monday. Jazy Z posed alongside his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy. The couple also share twins Rumi and Sir. They were out there to support and celebrate Blue’s role as Kiara in the new Disney movie.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy matched each other in metallic gowns for the outing, while Jay-Z wore a black suit. He thanked the paparazzi for their compliments. A few fan chanted “I love you Jay-Z” in the background as the family posed.

