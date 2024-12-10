New Delhi

Who would have guessed that not all’s well at the Carters household – Beyonce and Jay-Z family amid the alleged rape scandal. The Carters stepped out in style to hype their daughter Blue Ivy as she makes her big debut in the upcoming Disney film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Makers of the Disney film held a special premiere at Los Angeles and we saw Jay-Z and mom Beyonce step out in style for their daughter. Jay-Z and Beyonce along with their daughter Blue put up a united front. They looked happy and in good spirits.

They were out there to support and celebrate Blue’s role as Kiara in the new Disney movie.

Beyonce also put up a post for Blue Ivy on her Instagram and expressed how proud they all were of Blue. She wrote, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining".

Blue is just 12. She walked gracefully at the red carpet and posed for paparazzi. She even posed for pictures while her grandmother Tina Knowles fixed her dress.

This is the second Lion King red carpet, the mother and daughter have graced the event together before.

Meanwhile, there has been a shocker of an allegation against Jay-Z as he has been named in a rape lawsuit along with Sean “Diddy:” Combs. The original lawsuit was filed in October but at the time only listed Sean as a defendant.

The alleged assault is claimed to have happened after the MTV Music Awards in New York in 2000. The anonymous female who was 13 at the time, claimed Diddy drugged and raped her. Now, she has said that Jay-Z was involved too.

Jay-Z denies allegations

Denying these allegations, in a statement, Jay-Z said, “My lawyer received a demand letter from a so-called lawyer named Tony Buzbee, who seemed to think that these serious accusations would pressure me to settle.”

He also mentioned how disturbing it is for his family to explain the situation to his kids he shares with his wife Beyonce.