New Delhi

As a rape claim against Jay-Z rocked the music world, his mother-in-law’s reaction has gone viral. The hip hop mogul and husband of iconic pop star Beyonce was sued for rape of a minor girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is already incarcerated in a series of similar cases.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles “liked” an Instagram post which announced that Jay-Z had been sued for rape.

Tina later claimed that her account had been “hacked” and quickly went on to remove her like from the post. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to take screenshots of the social media activity before it was removed.

The Instagram post she liked carried the headline, “Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13,” alongside a photo of Jay-Z and Sean Diddy.

Explaining that her account was 'hacked', Tina Knowles said, “As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me… Just know that it is not me!” In her caption to the post, she said, "Please stop playing with me! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.’”

Jay-Z accused of raping a minor in 2000s

Jay-Z, rapper-turned-businessman, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with disgraced fellow music mogul Sean “Diddy”. At the time, Sean and Jay-Z used to hang out together and were quite thick.

Jay-Z has denied the accusation or involvement, accusing the attorney of the survivor of trying to blackmail him.

Jay-Z’s birth name is Shawn Corey Carter. The civil lawsuit against him was re-filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee on December 8.

Jay-Z reacts to the rape accusation

In a statement, Jay-Z said, “My lawyer received a demand letter from a so-called lawyer named Tony Buzbee, who seemed to think that these serious accusations would pressure me to settle.”

He also mentioned how disturbing it is for his family to explain the situation to his kids he shares with his wife Beyonce.

His statement added, “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce got married in 2008. The two have a daughter, Blue Ivy who is now 12 and twins Rumi and Sir, aged seven.