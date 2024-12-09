New Delhi

Music producer and rapper Jay Z had been accused of raping a teen in a fresh lawsuit that has also named Sean Diddy Combs. The incident allegedly took place in 2000 during the MTV Music Awards afterparty. A 'Jane Doe' from New York has claimed that Jay Z and Diddy sexually assaulted her at the event. Jay Z has denied the allegations of rape, which happened when the accuser was 13 years old, as per court documents.

Hours after the news came to light, alleged photos from the said party in 2000 began circulating on social media.

The photos that surfaced online, were allegedly taken during the MTV Music Awards ceremony.

The case is linked to a lawsuit initially filed in October 2024, with only Diddy named as the defendant. The lawsuit was refiled on Sunday (Dec 8) at the Southern District Court of New York to include Jay-Z, whose original name is Shawn Carter.

The authenticity of these photos has not been verified yet, but they have sparked further discussion and scrutiny around the allegations and the rap industry's ‘great destruction.'

According to the X handle of Collin Rugg, there were other celebrities too at the afterparty.

Stars like Ice T, David Blaine, Damon Dash, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Steven Dorff, Josie Maran, and Carmen Cass alongside Diddy's then-girlfriend and popstar Jennifer Lopez attended the party.

Jay Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor

On Sunday, NBC reported that the Brooklyn-based rapper who is married to Beyoncé, was named in the lawsuit for raping the 13-year-old at an awards party after the victim tried entering the venue without a ticket.

The woman alleged that she was taken to the house party in New York on September 7, 2000, where she was offered a drink.

She began feeling “woozy” after drinking. She claimed both Jay-Z and Diddy entered the room, with Jay-Z allegedly removing her clothing and holding her down while Diddy assaulted her as an unknown female celebrity watched.

Jay Z denies claims

Denying the allegations, Jay-Z criticized Jane Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee, who is also handling multiple lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs.

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over,” he said, according to PageSix.

The rapper stated that the 'henious' accusations would impact his family and he and his wife Beyonce would have to make their three kids understand the situation.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Jay continued. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)