/Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx: Ray, Collateral, They Cloned Tyrone- Watch these 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Jamie Foxx is turning 58 this year. The actor showcased his talent and versatility over many years in Hollywood, earning immense love and popularity. Foxx fully embodies himself in many roles, whether it is his Oscar-winning portrayal in Ray or as a hardworking cab driver in Collateral.
Eric Marlon Bishop, known popularly as Jamie Foxx, is an American actor, comedian, singer, and film producer. The actor portrayed multiple powerful roles, for which he has been honoured by many accolades, including the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award. With his consistently portraying talent, showcasing his consistent precision and remarkable performance, Foxx has become one of the most compelling actors of the generation. Let's take a look at the 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor that no individual can miss.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the most acclaimed movie, Jamie Foxx plays Ray Charles. The Oscar-winning movie centers on seven-year-old Ray, who had a tragic moment after his brother's death and went blind. Then, his mother came in his support while inspiring him to stand tall above his disability and make a spot for himself in the world.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jamie Foxx's role as Django, an African slave who gets freed by a German bounty hunter. After being freed from hell, Django makes the bounty hunter his trainee. Together, they attempt to rescue his wife, who has been enslaved by a handsome but sadistic Calvin J. Candie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Featuring Jamie Foxx as Max, a cab driver who is shocked after he realizes that his passenger, Vincent, played by Tom Cruise, is a wanted murderer who is on a deadly mission to kill people. However, the movie continues with Max, who must stop Vincent from implementing his plan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jamie Foxx portrayed himself as Curtis Taylor Jr in the movie, which follows Curtis, who follows three women who are extremely good at singing. He then helped them to climb the stairs of stardom. But the twists come when one of the artists gets attracted to him but faces heartbreak when Curtis removes her from the band.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the sci-fi mystery movie, the trio, John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, uncover a massive conspiracy by the government. In a social experiment, after Fontaine gets killed, the trio decides to expose and destroy the lab to free their community from this mind-control experiment.
Where to watch: SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video
Jamie Foxx plays Bats. The action thriller revolves around Doc (Kevin Spacey) forcing Baby (Ansel Elgort), a former getaway driver, to take part in a heist. But he made a condition that if he refuses, he will hurt his girlfriend. But the plan didn't go as planned, as their arms dealers turned out to be undercover officers.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a comedy show that follows the life of a father and daughter. Bachelor Brian Dixon, played by Jamie Foxx, unexpectedly becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter, Sasha, played by Kyla Drew Simmons.
Where to watch: Netflix
In a spy-comedy drama, Jamie Foxx plays the role of Matt, husband of Emily (Cameron Diaz), who is a former CIA operative. Both hid their lifestyle for 15 years wth their two children. But their secrets and identities were exposed, and they were pulled back.