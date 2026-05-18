/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders upgrade of govt-run 'Amma Canteens'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the upgradation of over 600 Government-run 'Amma canteens' that provide meals at highly subsidised rates across the state. This move shows the newly-elected Chief Minister's intention to provide impetus to and continue a scheme initiated and pioneered by a former Chief Minister. Notably, Vijay's government also credited the monthly assistance of Rs.1,000 that is directly transferred to bank accounts of 1.3crore women in Tamil Nadu, a scheme originally introduced by his predecessor, MK Stalin's government.

The Tamil Nadu Government, headed by Chief Minister Vijay stated that there are 383 'Amma canteens' that operate under the Greater Chennai Corporation(the city's civic body), in addition to 237 of them that operate under other civic bodies across the state. "It has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the quality and taste of the food served in the Amma canteens is not satisfactory. Following discussions with the relevant Secretaries of Government departments, the Chief Minister has ordered the upgradation of the infrastructure facilities required for Amma canteens, including the immediate procurement of cooking equipment, the provision of delicious, quality food to the public without an hindrance," announced the Tamil Nadu Government.

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While the specific cost of this upgrade was not revealed by the Government, it was mentioned that the renovation and procurement of materials would be catered for by the general funds of the respective civic bodies. Back in 2013, then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa had launched the 'Amma canteens' as a chain of outlets that offered affordable meals to the economically disadvantaged. A legendary cinema icon whoserved as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six termsspanning over 14 years, Jayalalithaa carved an permanent niche for herself as one of the most powerful female leaders in India's political history. Over the years, her party cadre, followers gave her the "Amma" (mother) moniker. She earned that title and a place in people's hearts owing to the pro-poor, pro-women welfare measures and Government schemes that she had launched. Nearly a decade after her passing, even after power having changed hands in Tamil Nadu, the Amma canteens remain.



