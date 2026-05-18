/Iran’s fresh offer ‘insufficient’ for a deal, risks resumption of war: Senior US official

Iran’s fresh proposal for a deal to end the war is not a meaningful improvement and is insufficient for a deal, reported Axios on Monday, citing a senior US official briefed on the issue. The US will have to continue the negotiations “through bombs” if Iran won’t shift its position, the US official was quoted as saying in the report.

Tehran’s fresh proposal includes more words on Iran’s commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no detailed commitments about suspending uranium enrichment or handing over its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the Axios report cited the official as saying.

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‘No sanctions relief will happen for free’

Reacting to Iranian state media’s claims that the US had agreed to waive Iran’s oil sanctions during negotiations, the US official said no sanctions relief will happen “for free” without any reciprocal action by Iran.

Iran reportedly sent a fresh, updated proposal through Pakistan, but the White House did not find any meaningful improvement and said it is insufficient for a deal.

US officials say President Trump wants a deal to end the war but is considering resuming it due to Iran’s rejection of many of his demands and refusal to make meaningful concessions on its nuclear programme.

Trump to convene top national security team to discuss military options

Trump is scheduled to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, two US officials said.

Trump told Axios in a phone call on Sunday, before the US had received Iran’s later offer, that “the clock is ticking” and if Iran doesn’t show flexibility, “they are going to get hit much harder.”

The senior US official said the Iranian counter-proposal shared on Sunday night via Pakistani mediators, has only token improvements on the last version.

“We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way,” the US official said.

‘It’s time for the Iranians to throw bit of candy out’

“It’s time for the Iranians to throw bit of candy out. We need some real, sturdy, and granular conversation [regarding the nuclear programme]. If that’s not gonna happen, we will have a conversation through bombs, which will be a shame.”

The official said the US and Iran aren’t having direct negotiations on the substance of the agreement, but are engaged in indirect talks to try and develop consensus around what these negotiations will look like.

The official further said that the fact that Iran made a new counter-offer, despite making very modest changes, shows that the Iranians are concerned about further US military action.

The Iranians claim that it is Trump who is desperate for a deal, and that time is on their side.