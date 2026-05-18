/Maharashtra: 12 killed after container truck crashes into truck carrying wedding party in Palghar

At least 12 people were killed after a container truck rammed into another vehicle carrying a wedding party on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar in the early hours of Monday.

According to police officials from Kasa, more than 40 people travelling with the wedding party were on board the smaller truck when the accident took place around 4 am. The container truck reportedly crashed into the vehicle with great force, leaving it badly damaged as both vehicles overturned on the highway.

Several passengers became trapped inside the wreckage following the collision. Local residents, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations to pull out the injured victims.

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Officials said around 25 people sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kasa sub-district hospital for treatment.

The accident also led to a temporary traffic disruption on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway before authorities cleared the road.

Police have begun a spot inspection and initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and negligence may have caused the crash.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)