/India’s ties with Norway ‘trusted, futuristic, and long-term,’ says PM Modi; conferred nation’s highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Norway on Monday, saying it demonstrated the true spirit of friendship by standing firmly alongside India after the Pahalgam terror attack and termed Delhi’s partnership with Oslo as “trusted, futuristic, and long-term.”

PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway’s highest civilian honour. The Grand Cross represents the top grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is awarded in recognition of exceptional service and contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and international cooperation.

PM Modi has now received 32 international honours from countries across the world, reflecting India’s growing global engagement and diplomatic outreach.

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“I was scheduled to visit Norway last year, but that trip had to be postponed due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult period, Norway demonstrated the true spirit of friendship by standing firmly alongside India in the fight against terrorism... The world today is passing through instability and uncertainty... Against this backdrop, India and Europe are entering a new ‘Golden Era’ in their relationship,” PM Modi said on Monday.

Last year, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) implemented a historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which will serve as a blueprint for ensuring shared growth, progress, and prosperity between India and Norway. The agreement sets a target of 100 billion dollars of investments in India and creating one million jobs over the next 15 years,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the warm welcome accorded to him.

“I have landed in Oslo, Norway. I am grateful for the warm welcome from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the airport. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in over 40 years. I am confident that the visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Norway,” PM Modi said in a post on X, adding, “I will meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold talks with Prime Minister Støre.”

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with PM Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday as part of his two-day official visit to the Nordic country. The bilateral engagement between the two PMs took place at the Government Guest House in Oslo.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George.

The Norwegian side was represented by Health and Care Services Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

PM Modi arrived in Oslo as part of the fourth leg of his five-nation tour after he visited the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to next visit Italy as part of the last leg of his tour.