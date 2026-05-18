/‘Could not have been unaware’: Zelensky accuses Russia of striking Chinese cargo ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (May 18) claimed that a Russian drone struck a Chinese cargo vessel in the Black Sea overnight. This comes a day before the Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelensky suggested that the Russians ought to have knowledge of the Chinese ship at sea. He also accused Moscow of causing destruction across eight regions, injuring dozens of people.

“Drones struck Odesa ... and one of the UAVs hit a vessel owned by China. The Russians could not have been unaware of what vessel was at sea,” Zelensky said.

A Ukrainian navy spokesman told AFP that none of the crew members, all Chinese nationals, were injured. He added that the vessel continued on its journey.

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“The ship was entering for loading. After it was hit at night by a Shahed, the crew coped with the consequences on their own. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the vessel continued on its way to its port of destination,” navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

The Ukrainian navy has identified the vessel as KSL Deyang. It also released an image showing part of the upper deck blackened after the apparent hit.

Zelensky said that Russia used 524 attack drones and 22 missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles, in the attack. He urged European nations to possess their own anti-ballistic capabilities to face such threats.