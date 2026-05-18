/Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff pauses software engineer hiring as AI spending rises

Marc Benioff, the chief executive of Salesforce, is leading a shift in how the company approaches software development. His strategy combines a pause in hiring software engineers with increased investment in artificial intelligence tools.

The company stopped hiring software engineers in 2025, citing productivity gains from AI systems. At the same time, Benioff has said Salesforce could spend nearly $300 million on Anthropic AI tokens in 2026, reflecting a change in how resources are allocated.

Why Salesforce paused hiring engineers

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Salesforce decided to halt hiring for software engineers after reporting productivity improvements of over 30 per cent using AI tools such as Agentforce. According to Benioff, these tools have allowed existing teams to complete more work without increasing headcount. This has led the company to focus less on hiring new engineers and more on improving efficiency with AI.

However, the hiring pause applies mainly to engineering roles. The company has continued recruitment in other areas, including plans to add 1,000 to 2,000 sales staff to support its AI products.

Shift towards AI-driven development

Salesforce is increasing its investment in AI to support software development tasks. The planned $300 million spend on Anthropic tokens highlights how the company is using external AI systems to assist engineers. Benioff has described this shift as a move towards “digital labour”, where AI tools take on routine coding tasks while engineers focus on higher-level work.

The company is also building systems to manage AI usage more efficiently, routing tasks between different models depending on complexity.

Engineers still play a key role

Despite the hiring freeze, Salesforce continues to employ around 15,000 engineers. Benioff has clarified that AI cannot replace human developers entirely. Instead, engineers are now working alongside AI systems, supervising and guiding their output. This includes reviewing code, managing AI tools and ensuring quality. This suggests a change in the role of engineers rather than a reduction in their importance.

Salesforce’s broader AI investment strategy

Salesforce has already invested over $300 million in Anthropic and holds a stake in the company. Its AI product line, Agentforce, is also growing, with reported annual revenue reaching around $800 million. The company estimates that AI now contributes to 30 per cent to 50 per cent of its overall workload, showing how central these tools have become to its operations.

What this means for the tech industry

Salesforce’s approach reflects a wider trend in the technology sector, where companies are focusing on AI to improve productivity rather than expanding teams. This shift could influence hiring patterns across the industry, especially in software development roles. At the same time, it highlights the growing importance of AI tools in everyday business operations.