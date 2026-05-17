/‘Clock is ticking for Iran, there won’t be anything left of them,’ says Trump in new warning

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that time is of the essence as he warned Iran that the clock is ticking for it and it better act fast on the peace proposal or else nothing will be left of it.

Trump posted the ominous warning to Iran as fears of the resumption of the military conflict loom large as negotiations remain deadlocked and both Washington and Tehran being unwilling to compromise on their demands over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief and war compensation.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

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Trump’s remarks came just hours after various Iranian state media outlets revealed the core conditions set by US for resuming negotiations.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender its 400 kg of enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear facility operational and accept that no compensation will be paid for war damages caused during the conflict.

Iran has rejected the terms and laid out its own conditions for talks, including sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, compensation for damages and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions persist between the US and Iran despite a ceasefire brokered earlier this year after weeks of fighting between Iran, Israel and US-linked forces across the region.

Iran’s armed forces signal readiness for prolonged standoff, warn Trump

Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump against restarting attacks on Iran and signalled readiness for a prolonged standoff. Delivering a stern message via official broadcast networks, Shekarchi said that any further external aggression would meet a catastrophic domestic response.