/‘US and Israel trying to pit Muslim nations against one another,’ says President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the United States and Israel are pursuing divisive politics and are creating distrust among Muslim countries to pit them against one another. Pezeshkian accused the Western powers and their regional allies of orchestrating a coordinated campaign of subversion. He added that the direct military actions launched against Iran were specifically calibrated to disrupt domestic order and destabilise the governing establishment.

The Iranian state media outlet Press TV reported that Pezeshkian alleged that the external military actions were a direct threat to the nation’s leadership.

The Iranian president said, “The primary objective of the United States and the Zionist regime in attacking Iran was to create internal instability and attempt to weaken and overthrow the Islamic system.”

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The objective of causing structural disruption in Tehran is influencing the current diplomatic deadlock, the report said.

Iran’s armed forces warn Trump against restarting attacks

Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump against restarting attacks on Iran and signalled readiness for a prolonged standoff. Delivering a stern message via official broadcast networks, Shekarchi said that any further external aggression would meet a catastrophic domestic response.

“The desperate American president should know that if his threats are carried out and Islamic Iran is attacked again, his country’s resources and military will be confronted with unprecedented, offensive, surprising and tumultuous scenarios,” he said, according to state television.

Deadlock on peace negotiations continues

Iranian media said on Sunday that the US had failed to make any concrete concessions in its latest response to Iran’s proposal for negotiations to end the war.

Fars news agency said Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. The US also refused to release “even 25 per cent” of Iran’s frozen assets abroad or pay any reparations for the damage inflicted during the war, the Fars report said.

The state-aligned media outlet added that Tehran views the US demands as a strategic manoeuvre and not a peace overture.

The Mehr news agency also said that the United States wants concessions that it failed to obtain during the war and offered nothing tangible in return.

In its proposal, Iran had sought an end to the war on all fronts, including Israel’s campaign in Lebanon, as well as the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. It also demanded a complete rollback of the economic restrictions imposed by Washington and called for lifting all US sanctions along with the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

The proposal also stated that Tehran would continue to manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which it has largely kept closed since the start of the war.