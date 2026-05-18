/2 US fighter jets collide mid-air, crash during air show at Idaho’s Mountain Home Air Force Base | Video

Two US fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show and came crashing down to the ground at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday. The Air Force Base was locked down after the crash.

The incident took place about 2 miles northwest of the base during the second day of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, the base said on social media.

“Emergency Responders are on the scene, an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” the base said.

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The base, home to the US Air Force’s 366th Fighter Wing, known as the “Gunfighters,” announced the lockdown at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as thick black smoke rose from the spot where the crashed jets had fallen.

Moments later, four parachutes could be seen descending toward the ground.

Videos circulating on social media showed two fighter jets colliding mid-air before spinning toward the ground in a fiery crash and releasing black plumes of smoke. Four parachutes were visible deploying soon after the crash.

Another video shared on Instagram showed spectators at an aircraft hangar surrounded by planes and black smoke from the crash rising in the background.

“The atmosphere is very calm, controlled and well managed right now,” they added, noting many present are military families.

Mountain Home police announced Sunday the air show was cancelled and warned the public to avoid travelling to the base.

On Saturday, the base shared photos from Day 1 of the airshow and wrote, “From the first takeoff to the final pass, today was packed with unforgettable moments! And we’re doing it all again tomorrow.”

Officials said emergency crews responded to the incident, and the air force base was locked down after the incident.

“Emergency responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway, and more details will be released as they become available,” the spokesperson said.

Mountain Home Air Force Base says emergency responders remain at the scene while investigators examine the crash. “Emergency responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway, and more details will be released as they become available,” said spokesperson told Reuters.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show returned this weekend for the first time in eight years. Thousands attended the event to watch military aircraft displays and aerial demonstrations. Air show organisers had spent nearly two years preparing for the event. Safety teams and maintenance crews were stationed across the base throughout the weekend.