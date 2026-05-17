/US assesses possible Cuba drone threat amid rising tensions: Report

The United States is assessing a potential security threat from Cuba after a report claimed Havana had acquired more than 300 military drones and discussed possible attacks on US targets, including the naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

According to a report by Axios, citing classified intelligence, Cuban officials have explored scenarios involving strikes on US military vessels and possibly even Key West in Florida. Reuters said it could not independently verify the report.

The report comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Havana and growing speculation over whether the Donald Trump administration could be building a case for tougher action against the communist-run island.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A senior US official quoted by Axios said the administration was increasingly concerned about advances in drone warfare and the reported presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana.

“When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it's concerning,” the official said. “It's a growing threat.”

Cuba rejects allegations, calls US the aggressor

The report said Cuba had been acquiring drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and was seeking to expand its arsenal further.

Reacting sharply to the claims, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio accused Washington of escalating an anti-Cuba campaign.

“The anti-Cuban campaign aimed at justifying, without any excuse, a military attack against Cuba is intensifying by the hour, with increasingly implausible accusations,” he said on X.

“The United States is the aggressor. Cuba is the country under attack, acting in self-defence.”

The controversy surfaced days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana amid ongoing economic strain and fuel shortages on the island.

According to Axios, Ratcliffe warned Cuban officials against engaging in hostile actions.

“Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere,” a CIA official told the publication.

The ties between the US and Cuba, which remained strained for decades, further deteriorated after President Trump's sustained threats and severe economic blockade of the island.

Earlier this month, President Trump said the United States would be “taking over” Cuba “almost immediately.” He also repeatedly threatened that Cuba would be next after the US military operation to depose Venezuela's longtime leader, Nicolas Maduro.

US media outlets have also reported that American authorities are considering legal action against Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.