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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals strengthen playoff hopes with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 17, 2026, 23:47 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 23:49 IST
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals strengthen playoff hopes with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Abishek Porel celebrates with teammate KL Rahul Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

KL Rahul (56 off 42) and Abishek Porel (51 off 31) struck fluent half-centuries as Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KL Rahul (56 off 42 balls) and Abishek Porel (51 off 31) starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 194 in 19.2 overs to defeat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (May 17). The victory kept DC’s IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, although their path to the top four remains uncertain. At present, Delhi Capitals sit seventh in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches. Rajasthan Royals also have 12 points, but slipped to sixth place because of a low net run rate. Chennai Super Kings currently occupy fifth position with the same points tally.

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About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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