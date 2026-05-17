/IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals strengthen playoff hopes with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

KL Rahul (56 off 42 balls) and Abishek Porel (51 off 31) starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 194 in 19.2 overs to defeat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (May 17). The victory kept DC’s IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, although their path to the top four remains uncertain. At present, Delhi Capitals sit seventh in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches. Rajasthan Royals also have 12 points, but slipped to sixth place because of a low net run rate. Chennai Super Kings currently occupy fifth position with the same points tally.