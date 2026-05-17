/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with most sixes by an Indian in an IPL season

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into history books on Sunday (May 17) after becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single IPL season. Representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, the young sensation needed three maximums against Delhi Capitals to surpass Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of 42 sixes and he achieved the milestone in style, smashing his third six on the final delivery of the fifth over bowled by Tripurana Vijay.

Currently Rajasthan Royals’ leading run-scorer this season, Sooryavanshi, has now accumulated 43 sixes in just 12 matches during IPL 2026.

Abhishek Sharma had earlier set the benchmark in IPL 2024, striking 42 sixes across 16 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Among Indian players with the highest six tally in a single IPL season, Sooryavanshi and Abhishek are followed by Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings captain blasted 39 sixes in 17 matches during the 2025 season.

The all-time IPL record for most sixes in one season, however, still belongs to Chris Gayle, who smashed an incredible 59 sixes in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2012.

Only two players in IPL history have crossed the 50-sixes mark in a single edition so far and Sooryavanshi now has a strong opportunity to join that exclusive club this season.

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For Rajasthan Royals, the record for most sixes in a single IPL campaign is held by Jos Buttler, who struck 45 sixes in 17 matches during the 2022 season. Sooryavanshi is now just three sixes away from overtaking that franchise milestone.

Indian batters with most sixes in an IPL season