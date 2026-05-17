/Move IPL 2026 behind closed doors to conserve fuel, CTI urges Sports Ministry

In a shocking development around surging fuel prices in India, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has formally requested the Union Sports Ministry to move the ongoing IPL 2026 behind closed doors and limit venues. Per the latest reports, the CTI chairman, Brijesh Goyal, has formally written to Mansukh Mandaviya, the Sports Minister, urging the related authorities to hold the remaining IPL matches without audience to curb nationwide wastage.

The trade body has also raised alarms over the tournament’s massive carbon and energy footprints following the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices.



The CTI emphasised how constant team travel drains the energy reserves. As per their data, the chartered Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft (used by franchises) consume between 2,400 and 3,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) per hour. And with each taking roughly ten flights during the season, a single IPL team burns through 50,000 to 70,000 litres of fuel.

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More pressure

Besides, Goyal further noted that, considering each IPL game attracts about 50,000 people to a venue, the local vehicular commute of these fans to and from the stadiums also results in a collective loss of thousands of litres of fuel.

How to curb

The CTI proposed several steps to ensure everyone is working towards achieving the same agenda. The trade body also argued that because the tournament had previously operated successfully within bio-bubbles and limited venues, similar measures could easily be redeployed to serve national interests.



Meanwhile, IPL 2026 is already in its final league leg, with the playoffs beginning Tuesday (May 26). So far, only RCB, the defending champions, have sealed a playoff spot, with several teams fighting for the remaining three places.

Also read | IPL 2026: RCB first to seal playoff spot after dominant win over PBKS