/Jannik Sinner wins Italian Open title, completes Golden Masters feat

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner clinched the Italian Open 2026 title on Sunday (May 17) with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final, becoming the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta in 1976 to lift the Rome crown. With the victory, he also completed the career Golden Masters ahead of Roland Garros. Earlier in the match, Ruud started strongly and briefly put the top seed under pressure, capitalising as Sinner struggled to find rhythm and made several first-serve errors. However, at 4-4 in the opening set, Sinner raised his level, steadied his game and took control to clinch the set 6-4.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Sinner dictating play for long stretches, though Ruud continued to push him into extended, physically demanding rallies.

Despite Ruud's improved preparation and resilience helped by having more recovery time before the final, Sinner maintained his composure and closed out the match with the same scoreline to secure the title on home soil.

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The final was also attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who added extra significance to the occasion.

With his one-hour and 44-minute win, Jannik Sinner became only the second player, alongside Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters by winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic had achieved the milestone in 2018 after his triumph in Cincinnati.

"I think this year was the 50th year since an Italian won and I am really, really happy," Sinner said in his on-court interview.

"There was a lot of tension on both sides; it was not perfect tennis from both of us, but I am really happy. An incredible past two and a half months. I try to put myself in the best possible position every time and do the best I can. Not every day is simple but I am really, really happy."



Sinner has now captured five Masters 1000 crowns this season and stands one shy of matching Djokovic's record of six in a single year.

