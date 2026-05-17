/Indian-origin Norwegian MP Gulati hails ‘untapped potential’ in India-Norway ties ahead of PM Modi’s landmark visit

Oslo: Norway’s only Indian-origin parliamentarian has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit as a moment of “pride” for the community and a catalyst to unlock “endless potential” in bilateral relations during the first such high-level trip in 43 years.

Himanshu Gulati, deputy chair of the Norwegian Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told WION’s Sidhant Sibal in Oslo that the visit feels like the first Indian prime ministerial trip to the country because “the India of today is a very different India than the India of the past.”

“There’s a lot of unused potential,” Gulati said. “I think this partnership has endless potential.”

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PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, following previous gatherings in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Gulati highlighted the Nordic region’s collective strength as one of the world’s highest per-capita purchasing power areas.

“We are not just looking for a market to sell our goods, but we’re also looking for more partnerships with India,” he said. EFTA countries, which has Norway as a key component, has committed to invest more than $100 billion in India over the next 15 years under new free trade agreements, the TEPA trade pact.

Key sectors identified for cooperation include renewable and non-renewable energy, green technology, water and waste management, shipping, and seafood exports. Norway is one of the world’s largest exporters of salmon.

Born in Norway to parents who moved from Delhi 46 years ago, Gulati, has been in parliament for eight years and served as deputy minister to the prime minister at the age of 25. He is currently the only Indian-origin MP in northern Europe. “It is a personal mission to build better ties between the two countries,” he said.

The Indian diaspora in Norway numbers around 25,000, modest by Indian standards but highly regarded. “Although Norway and other European countries face a lot of issues with many diasporas, the Indian diaspora here is one of the most contributing,” Gulati noted. “The tax contribution, the contribution to society is very high. So Indians are among the most respected diaspora groups here.”