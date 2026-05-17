/PM Modi conferred Sweden’s ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’, holds talks with PM Kristersson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 17) was conferred Sweden’s prestigious ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ Commander Grand Cross honour during his visit to the Nordic nation.

The Royal Order of the Polar Star is among Sweden’s highest civilian honours awarded to foreign nationals and distinguished global leaders. The Commander Grand Cross is considered the highest category of the order and is presented to heads of government and senior dignitaries for their contribution to international diplomacy, cooperation and bilateral relations.

With the latest recognition, PM Modi has now received 31 international honours from foreign governments and institutions.

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The honour came during Modi’s visit to Sweden, where he held bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investments, technology, green transition, innovation and strategic partnership.

PM Modi, Kristersson hold delegation-level talks

The Indian Prime Minister met his counterpart in Gothenburg for delegation-level talks aimed at deepening India-Sweden ties and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The meeting formed the centrepiece of Modi’s Sweden visit, with both leaders discussing global priorities and ways to strengthen cooperation in future-oriented sectors.

Upon arriving in Sweden for his two-day visit, Modi said the bilateral talks would focus on advancing India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation and defence.

“Landed in Gothenburg, Sweden. I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more. With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe,” Modi said on X.

Earlier, Kristersson personally received PM Modi at the Gothenburg Landvetter Airport, while Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted the Indian Prime Minister’s aircraft after it entered Swedish airspace.