/India, Norway elevate bilateral ties to historic ‘Green Strategic Partnership’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre agreed Monday (May 18) to a "green strategic partnership" aimed at promoting a clean-energy transition and sustainable development, marking a landmark moment in bilateral ties. This is the first visit to Norway by an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi in 1983. Modi, who arrived from Sweden, will participate in the third Nordic-India Summit on Tuesday (May 19) before concluding his European tour in Italy.

"From clean energy to climate resilience, from the blue economy to green shipping, in every sector, India's scale, speed and talent will combine with Norway's technology and capital, and our companies will develop global solutions," Modi said on the first day of a two-day visit to the Norwegian capital.

The deal carries particular urgency for India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, whose supplies have been severely disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing war in West Asia. Roughly half of India's crude imports normally pass through the strait. New Delhi has responded by cutting fuel taxes to curb surging pump prices and fast-tracking approvals for wind power plants and battery-powered energy storage systems, a significant pivot for a country where 73 per cent of electricity generation currently comes from coal-fired plants.

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Norway, Europe's largest oil and gas producer excluding Russia, derives almost all of its electricity from renewable sources, primarily hydroelectric facilities, making it a natural partner for India's clean-energy ambitions. Prime Minister Støre told broadcaster NRK that India had "a lot to contribute", noting the country's "significant progress in the fields of renewable energy, solar, wind, and energy storage technologies."