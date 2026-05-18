/Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, fighter jets and air defense system to Saudi Arabia under defence pact, also plays mediator

Pakistan has deployed as many as 8,000 troops, a full squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia following the mutual defence pact signed in September 2025, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh even as it plays the main mediator in the Iran war.

The deployment was confirmed by three Pakistani security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the kingdom comes under further attack, reported Reuters.

However, Pakistan’s military and foreign office and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.

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The full terms of the defence agreement, signed on 17 September last year, are confidential, but both sides have said it requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia ⁠to come to each other’s defence in the event of an attack on either.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had previously implied that it places Saudi Arabia under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella.

According to the sources, Pakistan sent a full squadron of around 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two security officials said Pakistan had also sent two squadrons of drones.

All five sources said the deployment includes around 8,000 troops, with a pledge to send more if needed, as well as a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system. The equipment is operated by Pakistani personnel and financed by Saudi Arabia, they said.

Two security officials said the military and air force personnel deployed during the Iran conflict will primarily have an advisory and training role. Both officials had seen exchanges between the two countries and documents on the military assets’ deployment.

The new deployment is in addition to the thousands of Pakistani troops ⁠with a combat role that were already stationed in the kingdom under previous agreements, the security officials said.

One of the government sources, who was privy to the text of the confidential defence pact, said it provides for the possibility of up to 80,000 Pakistani troops being deployed to Saudi Arabia, to help secure its borders alongside Saudi forces.

Two officials said the agreement also involved the deployment of Pakistani warships, but Reuters reported that it could not determine whether any had reached Saudi Arabia.

It was previously reported that Pakistan had sent jets to Saudi Arabia after Iranian strikes hit key energy infrastructure and killed a Saudi national, raising concerns that the kingdom might retaliate and ⁠widen the conflict.

Later on, Pakistan took up the role of the war’s principal mediator to broker a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Islamabad hosted the only round of the direct US-Iranian peace talks so far, while the planned second round was called off.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly launched numerous unpublicised strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out inside the kingdom.

Pakistan provides military support to Saudi Arabia, which has consistently stepped in to support Islamabad financially during periods of economic stress.