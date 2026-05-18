/US receives amended Iran peace plan via Pakistan amid stalled war talks

Pakistan, the mediator in the US-Iran conflict, has shared the revised peace proposal with America. Another attempt at ending the war in West Asia, which has had global repercussions, with the energy crisis and soaring fuel prices. New agency Reuters quoted a Pakistani source warning that the sides "don't have much time" to narrow their differences. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's views had been "conveyed to the American side through Pakistan," but gave no further details.
Washington and Tehran have exchanged several proposals over recent weeks amid a ceasefire that mostly halted six weeks of fighting, but the Pakistan-mediated talks have stalled. US President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire is "on life support."
The two sides remain far apart on core demands. Washington has urged Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program and lift an effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply. Iran, meanwhile, has demanded compensation for war damage, an end to a US blockade of Iranian ports, and a halt to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is battling Hezbollah.
Also read: 'Via Pakistani mediator': Iran responds to new US proposal to end war - Will there be a breakthrough?
Iranian news agency Fars reported that Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the US. The US also refused to release even a fraction of Iran's frozen assets or pay any reparations for war damage.
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Trump has ramped up pressure on Tehran. He posted on Truth Social over the weekend that "the clock is ticking" for Iran, adding that "they better get moving, FAST." He is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming military action, according to news outlet Axios. Pakistani officials have stressed that the stakes are extremely high, noting that the extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is having a critical impact on the world economy.