/Trump says media and Democrats would spin even Iranian surrender as US defeat

US President Donald Trump slammed media outlets and Democrats on Monday, saying that they would claim a US defeat even if Iran’s leaders sign ‘Documents of Surrender’ and admit their defeat. Trump accused the Democrats and news outlets of having “totally lost their way.” “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!” he said.

In a post on his Truth social platform, Trump said, “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.”

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Trump, however, did not drop any hint of his administration’s view of the latest terms handed over by the Iranian regime through Pakistan as the two sides continue wrangling over a framework for a potential peace deal.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume attacks on Iran, most recently on Sunday when he warned the regime that the “clock is ticking” for a peace deal. He has set several deadlines for Iran to accept a peace deal before but backed down, extending the ceasefire and saying he wants to leave room for diplomacy.

Meanwhile, a senior US official told Axios on Monday that Iran’s fresh proposal for a deal to end the war is not a meaningful improvement and is insufficient for a deal. The US will have to continue the negotiations “through bombs” if Iran won’t shift its position, the US official was quoted as saying in the Axios report.