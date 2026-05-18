/PM Modi hails ‘Lab-to-Lab’ and ‘Scientist-to-Scientist’ ties at Norway-India Business and Research Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, on Monday (May 18) held a wide-ranging interaction with leading Norwegian business and research leaders at the India-Norway Business and Research Summit.

The summit, held at Oslo City Hall, brought together CEOs and senior executives from sectors including energy, shipping, green hydrogen, healthcare technology, manufacturing, robotics and higher education.

Addressing the gathering alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Modi said the new strategic partnership would open fresh opportunities for cooperation in critical sectors.

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“Today, the Prime Minister and I have elevated India-Norway relations to the level of a 'Green Strategic Partnership,'” Modi said.

“Norwegian companies will receive full support in critical sectors such as critical minerals, AI, cyber technology, space, and defence. In all these sectors, I invite you to help transform India into a hub for innovation and manufacturing,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the growth in bilateral trade and investments following the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). He said stakeholders from both countries should work towards achieving the investment target of $100 billion under TEPA and the creation of one million jobs in India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister highlighted India’s strong economic growth, demographic dividend, talented youth, investor-friendly regulatory framework and competitive federalism. He encouraged greater Norwegian investments in sectors such as the blue economy, shipbuilding, green transition, renewable energy, health-tech, critical minerals and start-ups.

Modi also praised Norway’s leadership in clean energy investment, maritime decarbonisation and climate finance, while urging businesses from both countries to explore new areas of cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral talks with Støre in Oslo. In a special gesture reflecting the close ties between India and Norway, the Norwegian Prime Minister personally received Modi at Oslo Airport on his arrival.